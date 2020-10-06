 

Recognition for Outstanding Compliance Projects ECEC Award 2020 goes to Le Groupe La Poste

The ECEC Award 2020 has been awarded to Le Groupe La Poste for its MyEthics app and Ethics Barometer. This is the first time the Award has been presented at the European Compliance & Ethics Conference. The international jury recognised the important contribution of the French Post Office in educating each and every employee - from mail carrier to manager - on the ethical principles and values of the company. The Award, founded by EQS Group as organiser of the first European Compliance Conference, aims to increase awareness of outstanding and innovative compliance projects.

"Compliance departments often feel a bit like football referees. They are usually only spoken about when they make mistakes or things go wrong. But we want to take a different path and highlight outstanding and inspirational achievements. We therefore congratulate the compliance officers at Le Groupe La Poste on winning the ECEC Award 2020. With the MyEthics app and the Ethics Barometer they have been doing exemplary work for many years and are therefore extremely worthy award winners", says Marcus Sultzer, Member of the Executive Board at EQS Group AG.

Professor Dr. Christian Hauser from the University of Applied Sciences of the Grisons presented the virtual award ceremony: "With their proactive approach and willingness to change from a rule-based to a value-based corporate culture, Le Groupe La Poste is a deserving winner of the ECEC Award," said Hauser in his laudation, explaining the jury's decision. The panel, which also included Prof. Dr. Carmen Tanner (Zeppelin University / Germany), Sophie Musso (founder of Proetic, a consultancy specialising in compliance and ethics / France), Clive Kelly (Director of the Association of Compliance Officers in Ireland) and Nigel Webb (Senior Managing Director and Partner FTI Consulting / United Kingdom), also emphasised that employees were encouraged to express their opinions and report on their expectations and visions. In addition, benchmarking, surveying employees from other companies, also integrates an external perspective into their compliance work.

Catherine Coppo, Ethics and Compliance Officer at Le Groupe La Poste responsible for the successful projects, was delighted to receive the ECEC Award 2020: "We are very honoured to receive the ECEC Award 2020. This award demonstrates appreciation of our efforts to promote compliance and ethics within the Le Groupe La Poste and is a great recognition of our values."

More information on the ECEC Award 2020 and the European Compliance & Ethics Conference can be found here: www.ecec-conference.com

