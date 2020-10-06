IPSEN Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/28/2020 and 10/02/2020
|Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/28/2020
FR0010259150
3,231
89.3238
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/29/2020
FR0010259150
3,939
89.1788
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/29/2020
FR0010259150
558
89.2907
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/29/2020
FR0010259150
385
89.3594
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/29/2020
FR0010259150
118
89.4500
BATE
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/30/2020
FR0010259150
55
88.50
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
9/30/2020
FR0010259150
62
88.50
BATE
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/1/2020
FR0010259150
0
-
-
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/2/2020
FR0010259150
17,462
85.8233
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/2/2020
FR0010259150
4,000
86.0822
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/2/2020
FR0010259150
1,463
86.1732
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/2/2020
FR0010259150
1,263
86.1786
BATE
Total
32,536
86.7626
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
