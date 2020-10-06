Transaction date

Identification code of the

financial instrument

Daily total volume (in

number of shares)

Daily weighted average

price of shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/28/2020 FR0010259150 3,231 89.3238 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/29/2020 FR0010259150 3,939 89.1788 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/29/2020 FR0010259150 558 89.2907 CHIX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/29/2020 FR0010259150 385 89.3594 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/29/2020 FR0010259150 118 89.4500 BATE

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/30/2020 FR0010259150 55 88.50 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 9/30/2020 FR0010259150 62 88.50 BATE

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/1/2020 FR0010259150 0 - -

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/2/2020 FR0010259150 17,462 85.8233 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/2/2020 FR0010259150 4,000 86.0822 CHIX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/2/2020 FR0010259150 1,463 86.1732 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/2/2020 FR0010259150 1,263 86.1786 BATE

Total 32,536 86.7626

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

