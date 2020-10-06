 

IPSEN Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/28/2020 and 10/02/2020

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market
 
 

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/28/2020

FR0010259150

3,231

89.3238

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/29/2020

FR0010259150

3,939

89.1788

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/29/2020

FR0010259150

558

89.2907

CHIX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/29/2020

FR0010259150

385

89.3594

TRQX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/29/2020

FR0010259150

118

89.4500

BATE

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/30/2020

FR0010259150

55

88.50

TRQX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

9/30/2020

FR0010259150

62

88.50

BATE

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

10/1/2020

FR0010259150

0

-

-

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

10/2/2020

FR0010259150

17,462

85.8233

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

10/2/2020

FR0010259150

4,000

86.0822

CHIX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

10/2/2020

FR0010259150

1,463

86.1732

TRQX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

10/2/2020

FR0010259150

1,263

86.1786

BATE

 

 

 

Total

32,536

86.7626

 

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

