Oklahoma Hospital Selects Evident EHR and TruBridge RCM Solutions for Their Integration, Intuitive Workflows, and Financial Efficiencies

Evident, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc., an 18-bed critical access hospital (CAH) located in Stigler, Oklahoma, has selected the Evident EHR solution through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) licensing agreement. This includes the full suite of clinical, financial and workforce management applications and the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and cloud-hosting services offered through CPSI sister company, TruBridge, LLC.

Boa Vida Healthcare manages Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc., the second of its hospitals to implement Evident’s EHR solution, following Monroe Regional Hospital located in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Like many rural facilities, Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. faced challenges with profitability and risk of closure, which were further affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Running the Evident EHR solution will afford Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. the opportunity to take advantage of advanced, modern and integrated technology solutions to improve workflow efficiencies for providers and facilitate the transfer of patient information across a variety of settings, including emergency department, lab, patient rehab and inpatient care.

“Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. is the first to implement the Evident EHR solution under our new corporate agreement with Evident,” said KJ (Kirnjot) Singh, MD, president of Boa Vida Healthcare. “We believe the benefits from the Evident EHR solution, plus the complementary offerings from TruBridge, have already delivered significant value to Monroe Regional Hospital and will do the same for Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. and many more of our facilities in the future. The competition simply can’t compete with what Evident has to offer community hospitals. Its experience and longstanding focus on rural healthcare delivery really sets Evident apart.”

The TruBridge RCM solution will create efficiencies and drive revenue cycle success for both front and back office staff at Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. and future facilities due to the corporate agreement. “Through integration with the Evident EHR solution, our teams will be able to easily reconcile charges and eliminate duplicate entries, making our patient billing process more accurate and having a positive impact on profitability, which is key to solid business operations,” Singh added.