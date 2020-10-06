 

Oklahoma Hospital Selects Evident EHR and TruBridge RCM Solutions for Their Integration, Intuitive Workflows, and Financial Efficiencies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 18:00  |  30   |   |   

Evident, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc., an 18-bed critical access hospital (CAH) located in Stigler, Oklahoma, has selected the Evident EHR solution through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) licensing agreement. This includes the full suite of clinical, financial and workforce management applications and the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and cloud-hosting services offered through CPSI sister company, TruBridge, LLC.

Boa Vida Healthcare manages Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc., the second of its hospitals to implement Evident’s EHR solution, following Monroe Regional Hospital located in Aberdeen, Mississippi. Like many rural facilities, Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. faced challenges with profitability and risk of closure, which were further affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Running the Evident EHR solution will afford Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. the opportunity to take advantage of advanced, modern and integrated technology solutions to improve workflow efficiencies for providers and facilitate the transfer of patient information across a variety of settings, including emergency department, lab, patient rehab and inpatient care.

“Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. is the first to implement the Evident EHR solution under our new corporate agreement with Evident,” said KJ (Kirnjot) Singh, MD, president of Boa Vida Healthcare. “We believe the benefits from the Evident EHR solution, plus the complementary offerings from TruBridge, have already delivered significant value to Monroe Regional Hospital and will do the same for Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. and many more of our facilities in the future. The competition simply can’t compete with what Evident has to offer community hospitals. Its experience and longstanding focus on rural healthcare delivery really sets Evident apart.”

The TruBridge RCM solution will create efficiencies and drive revenue cycle success for both front and back office staff at Haskell Regional Hospital, Inc. and future facilities due to the corporate agreement. “Through integration with the Evident EHR solution, our teams will be able to easily reconcile charges and eliminate duplicate entries, making our patient billing process more accurate and having a positive impact on profitability, which is key to solid business operations,” Singh added.

Seite 1 von 3
Computer Programs & Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Chesapeake Regional Information System for Our Patients (CRISP) Selects Get Real Health for Patient Portal Solution
23.09.20
CPSI Announces Partnership With ChartWise Medical Systems to Offer Enhanced TruBridge Clinical Documentation Solutions to Improve Reimbursement, Compliance and Quality Scores for Providers
09.09.20
CPSI Announces Stock Repurchase Program