 

Microban 24 Introduces New 24-Hour Science Experiment to Help Students Learn about Bacteria, No Matter Where They’re Learning

More than 9 in 10 of parents of school-aged kids (91%) feel that having the whole family learn about how to prevent the spread of bacteria would result in a healthier household, according to a new survey from Microban 24, a revolution in home sanitizing that protects surfaces against bacteria for 24 hours*. As children across the country settle into their new school year routines – whether in person or virtually – there is no better time to teach them about bacteria, and how to protect against them.

To download the Microban 24 24-Hour Science Experiment, please visit ptotoday.com/bacteria.

Microban 24 commissioned a survey** conducted online by The Harris Poll in September 2020 amongst over 500 parents of school-aged children (ages 6-17) to better understand how parents are preparing for a school year that is sure to look different than any they have previously experienced. And most parents of school-aged kids (82%) feel it is extremely/very important to educate kids about bacteria and how they spread.

To help parents and teachers educate children of all ages about bacteria, Microban 24 created the Microban 24 24-Hour Experiment, a new tool with at-home experiments and activities that can be incorporated into science curriculums in the classroom or when learning from home.

“Science is an important subject for students of all grades and it’s a class that often requires more hands-on learning than others, which can make virtual learning even more challenging. We created the 24-Hour Science Experiment because Microban 24 wants to make sure students are learning about bacteria, no matter what learning looks like this year,” said Martin Hettich, SVP North America Home Care, P&G. “By providing parents and teachers with additional educational resources, we want to help children to have a safe and fun hands-on experience while also furthering science education.”

The Microban 24 24-Hour Science Experiment, which was created in partnership with microbiologists, medical experts and PTO Today, a School Family Media platform and the leading source of expert advice and ideas for PTO and PTA leaders, includes activities for all ages, including guided experiments that focus on bacteria and how quickly it can spread over the course of a 24-hour period. The comprehensive resource also features a virtual lab tour, and fun but educational worksheets like coloring sheets, memory games and word puzzles. Parents and teachers have enough on their plate, so this experiment was designed to be easy for them to help kids get hands-on experiences learning about and growing bacteria.

