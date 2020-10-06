Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020

 

Square announced today that it will host Square Unboxed, its fourth annual partner and developer conference on October 15th, 2020.

The virtual event will feature a live fireside chat by Square founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, and Melissa Bradley, founder of 1863 Ventures and Ureeka, a mentorship and development platform for small businesses. The event will also feature remarks from Square CFO Amrita Ahuja, as well as other key team members from across the company. Square will also announce new products and partnerships around Square’s developer platform, eCommerce efforts in the wake of COVID, and broader partner ecosystem.

“This year held a number of unexpected challenges, but one constant remained true - our partners are absolutely vital to the long-term success of Square, and are actively helping sellers adapt to the new normal,” said Pankaj Bengani, global head of partnerships at Square. “We’re looking forward to sharing more about the platform we’re building, our newest products, and what the road ahead looks like for our partner, developer, and seller communities.”

Over the past few years, Square’s platform has expanded to offer a diverse variety of software and hardware for businesses of all sizes. Attendees will learn more about how the creative solutions that our developer community are building can help businesses of all types and sizes start, adapt, or grow. The event will also showcase how developers, partners, and sellers can leverage Square APIs to build the future of commerce, no matter what the next year holds.

The event kicks off at 10:00 am Pacific Time on October 15th, and registration is open now. All attendees will receive a recording of the sessions, and the event will be hosted in its entirety after the event on Square’s Youtube channel.

About Square:

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.

