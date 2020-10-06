Register Now for Square Unboxed 2020

Square announced today that it will host Square Unboxed, its fourth annual partner and developer conference on October 15th, 2020.

The virtual event will feature a live fireside chat by Square founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, and Melissa Bradley, founder of 1863 Ventures and Ureeka, a mentorship and development platform for small businesses. The event will also feature remarks from Square CFO Amrita Ahuja, as well as other key team members from across the company. Square will also announce new products and partnerships around Square’s developer platform, eCommerce efforts in the wake of COVID, and broader partner ecosystem.

“This year held a number of unexpected challenges, but one constant remained true - our partners are absolutely vital to the long-term success of Square, and are actively helping sellers adapt to the new normal,” said Pankaj Bengani, global head of partnerships at Square. “We’re looking forward to sharing more about the platform we’re building, our newest products, and what the road ahead looks like for our partner, developer, and seller communities.”