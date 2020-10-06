Installation Completed of the World’s Most Powerful Solar Roof Currently Operating at PVH Europe’s State-of-the-Art Warehouse and Logistics Center

PVH Europe, the global headquarters of Tommy Hilfiger and the European offices of Calvin Klein, both owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces the installation of what is believed to be the world’s most powerful* currently operational solar roof at its state-of-the-art Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo, the Netherlands. Generated by more than 48,000 solar panels, the solar roof covers the Center’s electricity footprint, as well as indirectly providing 100% of all energy for PVH Europe’s warehouses, offices and stores in the Netherlands via the Dutch public power network. PVH Europe’s energy partner, Eneco, has certified that all energy needed to power these buildings is generated by the new rooftop installation. The Venlo Warehouse and Logistics Center is owned by Heylen Warehouses, a Belgian logistics real estate company, in a joint venture with AG Real Estate, and retained IZEN as the technical installation partner for the roof.

PVH Europe Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo, the Netherlands, Solar roof (Photo: Business Wire)

This milestone marks another step in PVH’s journey to procure 100% of its electricity from renewable sources for its offices, warehouses and stores, and to drive a 30% reduction in supply chain carbon emissions by 2030. This work is linked to PVH’s science-based emissions target aligned with the most ambitious level of decarbonization as set out by the Paris Agreement. It is also one of the priorities outlined in the company’s Forward Fashion corporate responsibility strategy, which aims to reduce negative impacts to zero, increase positive impacts to 100% and improve the over 1 million lives across the company’s value chain.

Key Facts:

The Venlo warehouse is PVH Europe’s main distribution center covering 110,000m 2 .

. Awarded a BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) sustainability rating of “Very Good”.

The world’s most powerful solar roof, with a capacity to generate 18 MWp (megawatt peak).

Facilitated by over 48,000 high performance solar panels.

Fully powers all PVH Europe owned stores, warehouses and offices in the Netherlands.

“This is an incredible milestone for our Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo and for PVH Europe’s sustainability journey,” said Martijn Hagman, CEO ,Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “We have participated in the installation of what we believe is now the world’s most powerful, fully operational solar roof – a huge stride in our commitment to be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and reduce supply chain emissions by 30% by 2030. This would not have been possible without a best-in-class team of such talented, passionate, and devoted PVH associates.”