 

Installation Completed of the World’s Most Powerful Solar Roof Currently Operating at PVH Europe’s State-of-the-Art Warehouse and Logistics Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 18:00  |  25   |   |   

PVH Europe, the global headquarters of Tommy Hilfiger and the European offices of Calvin Klein, both owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces the installation of what is believed to be the world’s most powerful* currently operational solar roof at its state-of-the-art Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo, the Netherlands. Generated by more than 48,000 solar panels, the solar roof covers the Center’s electricity footprint, as well as indirectly providing 100% of all energy for PVH Europe’s warehouses, offices and stores in the Netherlands via the Dutch public power network. PVH Europe’s energy partner, Eneco, has certified that all energy needed to power these buildings is generated by the new rooftop installation. The Venlo Warehouse and Logistics Center is owned by Heylen Warehouses, a Belgian logistics real estate company, in a joint venture with AG Real Estate, and retained IZEN as the technical installation partner for the roof.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005513/en/

PVH Europe Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo, the Netherlands, Solar roof (Photo: Business Wire)

PVH Europe Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo, the Netherlands, Solar roof (Photo: Business Wire)

This milestone marks another step in PVH’s journey to procure 100% of its electricity from renewable sources for its offices, warehouses and stores, and to drive a 30% reduction in supply chain carbon emissions by 2030. This work is linked to PVH’s science-based emissions target aligned with the most ambitious level of decarbonization as set out by the Paris Agreement. It is also one of the priorities outlined in the company’s Forward Fashion corporate responsibility strategy, which aims to reduce negative impacts to zero, increase positive impacts to 100% and improve the over 1 million lives across the company’s value chain.

Key Facts:

  • The Venlo warehouse is PVH Europe’s main distribution center covering 110,000m2.
  • Awarded a BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) sustainability rating of “Very Good”.
  • The world’s most powerful solar roof, with a capacity to generate 18 MWp (megawatt peak).
  • Facilitated by over 48,000 high performance solar panels.
  • Fully powers all PVH Europe owned stores, warehouses and offices in the Netherlands.

“This is an incredible milestone for our Warehouse and Logistics Center in Venlo and for PVH Europe’s sustainability journey,” said Martijn Hagman, CEO ,Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “We have participated in the installation of what we believe is now the world’s most powerful, fully operational solar roof – a huge stride in our commitment to be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and reduce supply chain emissions by 30% by 2030. This would not have been possible without a best-in-class team of such talented, passionate, and devoted PVH associates.”

Seite 1 von 2
PVH Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
PVH Announces CEO Succession: Stefan Larsson To Become CEO With Manny Chirico To Remain Chairman

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.19
1
PVH Aktie: Calvin Klein + Hilfiger für 10er KGV ins Depot?