SMCP - Change in management team

Press release – Paris, October 6, 2020

Change in SMCP’s management team

SMCP announces today that Philippe Gautier, CFO and Operations Director, has decided to pursue new projects and will be leaving his role at the end of October. He will be succeeded by an external executive who will join SMCP in December.

Philippe Gautier took part to various key milestones of the Group’s development, alongside Daniel Lalonde, including the acquisition of the company by its majority shareholder in 2016, as well as the IPO in 2017. More recently Philippe successfully led the refinancing program of the Group.