 

XCPCNL Business Services, Corp. (XCPL) Moves into the ‘Affordable Housing Market’

DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services, Inc. (OTCPK: XCPL), a Business Out-Sourcing Company, announced today that the Company will be focusing on affordable housing through wholly owned subsidiary, Villa Riviera Inc., (VRI).

The National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reports that the U.S. has a national shortage of more than 7.2 Million affordable & available rental homes for families most in need.

VRI believes opportunity begins when people have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. The Company’s vision is that one day, every person will have an affordable home in a vibrant community, filled with promise and the opportunity for a good life. VRI’s mission is to create an opportunity for low and moderate-income people through affordable housing. The Company is driven by its mission, fueled by business discipline, and sustained by business partners and investors. VRI brings together the people and resources to create affordable housing.

VRI is currently in negotiations for several land packages as well as modular homes in Texas that will allow it to move quickly in the development of affordable housing in early 2021.

About XCPCNL Business Services Corp., Inc. & Villa Riviera, Inc.

XCPCNL’s strategy is to complete select acquisitions of traditional staffing, information technology, land and affordable home development and consulting firms that meet XCPCNL’s valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. XCPCNL proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office.

For more information on XCPCNL Business Services Corporation, please visit: www.xcpcnl.com.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Irving D Boyes

Office: 214-998-0178

Email: idbpre@gmail.com 


