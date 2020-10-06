 

Novel Therapeutic Technology Developed and Manufactured by ADM Tronics for Origin, Inc., Submitted to FDA for Investigational Exemption to Conduct Studies on COVID Patients

Northvale, NJ, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) has been advised that Origin, Inc. filed an Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”) application with the FDA to conduct clinical studies to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19 with its plasma-generated nitric oxide (“NO”) technology.  ADMT has been developing and has manufactured for Origin, Inc. the IonoJet, which allows for targeted delivery of NO generated by a thermal plasma, produced from room air at the point of therapy.

Michael Preston, Chairman and President of Origin, Inc., stated, "Like other nitric oxide companies, we have recognized the potential ability of NO to stop the replication of corona viruses. We believe there may be limitations with other approaches, and we have worked to address these in a novel system that is designed to allow NO to be administered effectively. ADMT has been key to our development and will play an important part in our future.”

In an October 2, 2020 letter to Origin shareholders, Mr. Preston wrote, “We have today filed an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Compassionate Use provisions of the Expanded Access pathway for the use of our plasma-generated nitric oxide (NO) in a physician-sponsored trial to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.”

“We are so pleased to see Origin’s progress,” stated Andre DiMino, President of ADMT. “And, we are doubly-pleased and excited to see that a technology we developed and manufactured at ADMT for Origin has the potential to help in the battle against this pandemic.”

Origin, Inc. is a Phase IIb clinical-stage biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technology to generate and deliver nitric oxide (NO) from a defined high-energy plasma stream.  Visit originww.com.

 About ADMT
 
ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products.  Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house.  ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly Formulations from its headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations.  ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers, and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure for R&D and commercialization of diversified technologies. Visit - admtronics.com.
 
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward-looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance.  Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.  Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases, and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

