Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, 10 a.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10:00 a.m. ET of the same day.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 973-935-8756 and use conference ID 5678843. The call will be available for replay through December 3, 2020 by dialing 800-585-8367 and using conference ID 5678843. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.rymanhp.com.