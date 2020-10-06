N.B. English translation is for convenience purposes only.

Aino Health AB (publ) (“Aino Health” or the “Company”) has completed the rights issue of shares with subscription period from 18 September to 2 October, 2020 (the “Rights issue”). The Rights issue has been oversubscribed and the Company will receive approximately SEK 15.9 million, of which approximately SEK 0.5 million is paid by setting off claims, before issue costs of approximately SEK 0.7 million. The subscription price in the Rights issue was SEK 1.50 per share. Approximately SEK 14.0 million, corresponding to approximately 88 per cent of the Rights issue, was subscribed for and allocated to investors that subscribed with subscription rights. Approximately SEK 2.0 million, corresponding to approximately 12 per cent of the Rights issue, was subscribed for and allocated without subscription rights. The outcome of the Rights issue means that no underwriting commitments will be claimed. The proceeds from the Rights issue will secure funding to be able to execute in accordance with the adopted growth plan.



Through the Rights issue the Company will receive approximately SEK 15.9 million, of which approximately SEK 0.5 million is paid by setting off claims against Aino Health by the Company's CEO, CFO and certain members of the Board of Directors. The number of shares will increase by 10,623,319 from 15,934,979 to 26,558,298 when the new shares are registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, while the share capital will increase by SEK 15,934,978.50 from SEK 23,902,468.50 to SEK 39,837,447.00. This corresponds to a dilution of 40.0 per cent. When the registration has taken place, paid subscribed shares (BTA) are converted into shares.

Allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been carried out in accordance with the allocation principle stated in the memorandum, which was made in connection with the Rights issue and was published on 16 September, 2020. Notice of allocation of shares subscribed without subscription rights will be sent to those allotted shares. The subscribed and allotted shares must be paid for in cash and payment must be received by Aqurat Fondkommission AB, according to instructions on the settlement note. No message is sent to those that have not been allotted any shares.