 

AB Ignitis grupė stabilisation notice

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 19:10  |  36   |   |   

“Ignitis grupė”, a leading utility and renewable energy company in the Baltic region announced on 2 October 2020 the successful completion of the bookbuilding period and the final offer price for the initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of Ignitis grupė ordinary shares (the “Shares”) and global depository receipts representing the Shares (the “GDRs”, and together with the Shares, the “Offer Securities”). One GDR represents an interest in one Share.

Swedbank AB (“Swedbank”) in Cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux (“Kepler”), as stabilisation manager (the “Stabilisation Manager”), in connection with the Offering, will have the right to acquire Shares and/or GDRs (the “Securities”) not exceeding, in aggregate, 10 per cent of the Offer Shares (i.e. 10 per cent counted on 6,319,389 Offer Shares) and 10 per cent of the Offer GDRs (i.e. 10 per cent counted on 13,680,611 Offer GDRs), in order to stabilise the stock market price of the Securities at a level higher than that which would otherwise prevail. The acquisition of Securities as part of stabilising transactions will be subject to the applicable provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The transactions to purchase Securities may be effected only during the period commencing on the first trading day of the Shares on the Nasdaq Vilnius and of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange and terminating 30 days after that date (the "Stabilisation Period"). The transactions to purchase Securities may only be effected at a price not exceeding the Final Offer Price. The Stabilisation Manager will not, however, be required to take any stabilisation actions. If any such actions are taken by the Stabilisation Manager, they may be discontinued at any time, but not later than the end of the Stabilisation Period. No assurance may be given that such stabilisation actions, if taken, will bring the expected results. The Stabilisation Manager will, in relation to the matters set out above, act as principal and not on behalf of any other person, including the other Joint Bookrunners. For further details on stabilisation activities, please see the Prospectus dated 21 October 2020 prepared by the Company in connection with the IPO.

The mechanics of the stabilisation will be handled by Swedbank in Cooperation with Kepler as follows:
Should the price of the shares decline below the Final Offer Price in the aftermarket the following 30 calendar days after listing, the Stabilisation Manager may purchase shares and / or GDRs in the market, thereby supporting the stock price. The Stabilisation Manager will consider buying Shares and/or GDRs in the following tranches:

  • Offer Shares listed on Nasdaq Vilnius through Swedbank.
  • 144A GDRs  listed on the International Order Book at the London Stock Exchange through Kepler.
  • Regulation S GDRs listed on the International Order Book at the London Stock Exchange through Kepler.

Th Stabilisation Period is expected to start on or around 7 October and to end on or around 5 November.

Within one week following the expiry of the Stabilisation Period, the Stabilisation Manager will publish an announcement on Nasdaq Vilnius and London Stock Exchange, under the Company's ticker, with information as to whether or not it has undertaken any stabilisation activities, including the total number of shares and / or GDRs purchased, the date at which the stabilisation activities commenced, the date at which stabilisation activities last occurred and the price range within which stabilisation was carried out for each of the dates where stabilisation transactions were made. Any stabilisation activities will be conducted in accordance with Law on Markets in Financial Instruments of the Republic of Lithuania (in Lithuanian: Lietuvos Respublikos finansinių priemonių rinkų įstatymas) and the EC Commission Regulation 2273/2003, as well as the Market Abuse Regulation and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures.

For more information please see the attached Stabilisation notice.

Attachment


Lietuvos Unternehmensanleihe 2,00 % bis 07/27 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Phase 2b Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Did ...
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:10 Uhr
Regarding the contract termination with AB “Ignitis grupė” subsidiary Vilnius CHP Plant’s contractor Rafako S.A.
05.10.20
Regarding the increase of AB Ignitis Grupė authorised capital and registration of a new version of the Articles of Association
02.10.20
Correction: Announcement of the final Offer price
02.10.20
Announcement of the final Offer price
30.09.20
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 8 months of 2020
30.09.20
AB Ignitis grupė announcement on pricing guidance
29.09.20
Detailed information on the pre-emptive right of the former minority shareholders of ESO and Ignitis gamyba to acquire shares of Ignitis Group
23.09.20
Regarding entering into a contract for financing with the European Investment Bank
23.09.20
AB Ignitis Grupė reached the settlement agreement with V. Martikonis, a shareholder of its subsidiary AB Ignitis gamyba
22.09.20
Ignitis Group invites retail investors to the presentation of the company's IPO