AB Ignitis grupė stabilisation notice

“Ignitis grupė”, a leading utility and renewable energy company in the Baltic region announced on 2 October 2020 the successful completion of the bookbuilding period and the final offer price for the initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) of Ignitis grupė ordinary shares (the “Shares”) and global depository receipts representing the Shares (the “GDRs”, and together with the Shares, the “Offer Securities”). One GDR represents an interest in one Share.

Swedbank AB (“Swedbank”) in Cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux (“Kepler”), as stabilisation manager (the “Stabilisation Manager”), in connection with the Offering, will have the right to acquire Shares and/or GDRs (the “Securities”) not exceeding, in aggregate, 10 per cent of the Offer Shares (i.e. 10 per cent counted on 6,319,389 Offer Shares) and 10 per cent of the Offer GDRs (i.e. 10 per cent counted on 13,680,611 Offer GDRs), in order to stabilise the stock market price of the Securities at a level higher than that which would otherwise prevail. The acquisition of Securities as part of stabilising transactions will be subject to the applicable provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The transactions to purchase Securities may be effected only during the period commencing on the first trading day of the Shares on the Nasdaq Vilnius and of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange and terminating 30 days after that date (the "Stabilisation Period"). The transactions to purchase Securities may only be effected at a price not exceeding the Final Offer Price. The Stabilisation Manager will not, however, be required to take any stabilisation actions. If any such actions are taken by the Stabilisation Manager, they may be discontinued at any time, but not later than the end of the Stabilisation Period. No assurance may be given that such stabilisation actions, if taken, will bring the expected results. The Stabilisation Manager will, in relation to the matters set out above, act as principal and not on behalf of any other person, including the other Joint Bookrunners. For further details on stabilisation activities, please see the Prospectus dated 21 October 2020 prepared by the Company in connection with the IPO.