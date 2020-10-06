Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds.

Total demand amounted to ISK 3,400m.

The non-index linked issue ISLA CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 600m at a yield of 2.70%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 1.540m ranging from 2.65% - 2.90%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 1,760m.

The CPI-linked issue ISLA CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,020m at a yield of 0.19%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 1,860m ranging from 0.15% - 0.26%. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued will be ISK 24,780m.

Trading is expected to commence on 13 October 2020 on Nasdaq Iceland.