Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.10.2020 / 19:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Säuberlich

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Westwing Group AG

b) LEI
529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000MF9MHB7

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 2,500 debt instruments in connection with a gift

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
Diskussion: Westwing - Turnaround durch Corona
Wertpapier


