Sweden raises USD 2.5 billion at 0.242 % in two-year bond sale

Kingdom of Sweden today raised USD 2.5 billion (approximately SEK 22.2 billion) at a yield of 0.242 per cent issuing a two-year benchmark. The bond sale is part of the Debt Office’s funding plan and the proceeds will be used to refinance loans to the Riksbank.

The bid volume reached USD 4.7 billion with more than 70 investors taking part. Final pricing was fixed at 1 basis point above USD Mid swaps and 10 basis points above the corresponding US benchmark.