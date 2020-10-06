Tauriga Sciences Inc. Secures $135,000 in Inventory Factoring Capital to Support its Accelerating Revenue Growth

This $135,000 Was Structured as a Non-Convertible Promissory Note, With 6-Month Grace Period, to be Repaid in 7 Equal Monthly Installments (April 5, 2021 thru October 5, 2021)

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it secured $135,000 in Inventory Factoring Capital (“Factoring), with an institutional investor, to support both its accelerating revenue growth and ongoing national product launch. This $135,000 in Factoring capital was structured as a non-convertible promissory note (interest bearing: 10.00% per annum), with a built in 6-month grace period. Repayment of this loan, contractually, will occur in 7 equal monthly payments of $21,214.29 (Repayment Period: April 5, 2021 thru October 5, 2021).

The Broker Dealer, Moody Capital, acted as the Placement Agent for this transaction.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Peach-Lemon). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com