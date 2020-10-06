PG&E Installs More Than 300 Weather Stations and 130 Fire Watch Cameras So Far in 2020; More Planned Before End of Year

PG&E has been adding to its network of weather stations and cameras since 2018, mostly in high fire-threat areas in Northern and Central California. The result has been increased situational awareness of fire-danger conditions.

A rapidly growing network of weather stations and high definition cameras across High-Fire Threat Districts provide Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists and analysts, weather-watchers and first responders with detailed, real-time information that’s crucial during California’s wildfire season. So far in 2020, PG&E has added 300 weather stations and 137 fire watch cameras this year as it approaches the goal of installing 400 weather stations and 200 cameras by the end of December. Currently, PG&E has a total of 900 weather stations and 270 HD cameras.

The stations provide temperature, wind speed and humidity data that is monitored, tracked and evaluated by PG&E’s in-house meteorology team in real-time. The data is also critical information for PG&E’s analysts in the Wildfire Safety Operations Center, the “hub” from which the company monitors threats across its service area and coordinates with first responders and public safety officials. The weather data is one of the many factors used to help decide if a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) will be necessary.

High winds can cause tree branches and other debris to contact energized electric lines, which could damage PG&E equipment and potentially lead to a wildfire. A PSPS is when the company may need to turn off power during severe weather for public safety to prevent such fires. PG&E is working to improve its PSPS Program by making events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers. Installing new weather stations will help analysts more precisely forecast weather that could lead to PSPS events.

“We are taking proactive steps to keep our customers safe before, during and after severe weather and that includes shutting off the power to prevent a fire when the conditions are a threat to public safety,” said Debbie Powell, Vice President of Asset, Risk Management and the Community Wildfire Safety Program at PG&E. “This growing network of weather stations adds important data as we work to mitigate wildfire risk.”

The Wildfire Safety Operations Center staff also use the cameras to monitor and respond to wildfires. PG&E allows CAL FIRE and other fire agencies to control the cameras, as needed, and anyone can view them.