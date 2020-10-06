DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXPECTS TO REPORT HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED REVENUE IN Q3 2020 06-Oct-2020 / 20:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Q3 2020 the Company expects to report revenue of approximately US$386 million, above the high end of the revenue guidance range communicated on 5 August 2020, which was US$340 million to US$380 million.

The increase in the expected revenue is due to improving trends across the portfolio, in particular from our PMICs, Bluetooth(R) Low Energy, and CMICs, driven by the continuing strength of consumer demand for headphones, fitness trackers, digital watches, notebooks, and tablets. We anticipate this trend to continue into Q4 2020.

The Company will publish its results for Q3 2020, on 5 November 2020.

***

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)1793756961Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:Head of Investor RelationsT: +44 (0)1793 756 961Matt DixonT: +44 (0)2037 271 137Steffi KimT: +49 (0) 17 1556 5996Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.