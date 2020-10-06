 

Herbalife Nutrition Launches MemoryArmor in the U.S. and Puerto Rico To Help With Short-Term Memory

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today launched MemoryArmor supplement, to support mental attention, auditory learning, and short-term working memory, and focus.* MemoryArmor features 300 mg of pure Bacopa extract, a plant that has been used in traditional Indian practice for centuries to support brain function.

People commonly report feeling frustrated with their memory over things like misplacing keys and forgetting people's names, and Bacopa, when taken daily, has been shown to help improve memory recall, short-term working memory, mental attention, and auditory learning.*

"As a company committed to helping people stay healthy, MemoryArmor is designed to support short-term memory and help people stay mentally strong now, and as they age,"* said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer for Herbalife Nutrition.

In addition to Bacopa, MemoryArmor also includes B-vitamins to support focus and mental performance and vitamin D to boost healthy brain function.* It does not contain stimulants or caffeine. Overall benefits include:

  • Supports short-term memory recall and attention*
  • Delivers vitamin D and B vitamins to promote healthy brain function*
  • Provides powerful benefits to achieve cognitive resilience as you age
  • Promotes healthy age-related cognitive function

MemoryArmor is available for purchase from authorized Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors at the suggested retail price of $35.90 (USD) for 30 servings.

For more information or to find a distributor visit Herbalife Nutrition.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. The product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities worldwide.

