 

Stream Free Virtual Program Hosted by the Hi, How Are You Project and American Campus Communities for World Mental Health Day on Qello Concerts by Stingray on October 10

  • Tune in free to a night of music celebrating mental wellness featuring a mix of Daniel Johnston covers and originals from Jeff Tweedy, Lucius, Tunde Adebimpe, Bully, Kate Davis, Molly Burch, and more

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B.), a leading music, media, and technology company, is proud to join American Campus Communities in partnering with the Hi, How Are You Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging thoughtful discussion around issues of mental well-being for World Mental Health Day. On October 10 at 7pm Central/8pm Eastern, Stingray will offer music fans a free livestream of the unique awareness event on Qello Concerts by Stingray (available on mobile and all major streaming devices).

The program will feature a mix of covers of the late world-renowned musician and visual artist Daniel Johnston and original songs from a variety of artists including Jeff Tweedy, Lucius, Tunde Adebimpe, Bully, Kate Davis and Molly Burch and more. The event joins the continued efforts to promote well-being and reduce the stigma around mental health, especially among college students who are proven to be one of the most impacted groups by the stress of this year.

“Still today, the stigma surrounding mental health can prevent meaningful action and dialogue,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communication of Stingray. “We could not be prouder to be teaming up with the Hi, How Are You Project to encourage crucial conversations around issues of mental well-being. The free concert livestream event offers a powerful opportunity to share the Hi, How Are You’s mission with communities worldwide and showcase performances by wonderful artists who are committed to improving lives.”

How to access the free livestream on Qello Concerts by Stingray:

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: stingray.com

About Qello Concerts by Stingray
Qello Concerts by Stingray is the world's leading premium on-demand subscription service to stream full-length concerts, music documentaries, and live events on any device - reaching music lovers in more than 160 countries. Qello Concerts by Stingray can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, Amazon, the Roku Store, accessed through several pay-TV distributors, and the web. Qello Concerts by Stingray is also available as a linear streaming television channel accessible through connected TVs and other streaming providers. For more information: qello.com

