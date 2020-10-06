 

DGAP-Adhoc asknet Solutions AG Refinances Short-Term Bond into Long Term Lower Cost Expanded Bond Program Paving the Way for a Potential Material Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.10.2020, 21:09  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Bond/Investment
asknet Solutions AG Refinances Short-Term Bond into Long Term Lower Cost Expanded Bond Program Paving the Way for a Potential Material Acquisition

06-Oct-2020 / 21:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

asknet Solutions AG Refinances Short-Term Bond into Long Term Lower Cost Expanded Bond Program Paving the Way for a Potential Material Acquisition

October 06, 2020, Karlsruhe - asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) has placed a bond with an aggregate par value of EUR 9.0 million and an interest rate of 6.0% with semi-annual interest payments and a three-year term (ISIN: DE000A3H2VS8, WKN: A3H2VS). Of this nominal amount, EUR 8.0 million is attributable to the bondholders of the EUR 8.0 million 10.0% interest bond (ISIN: DE000A2YN140, WKN: A2YN14) placed by the company in April 2020 and maturing in April 2021, who have made full use of a corresponding exchange offer. The remaining EUR 1.0 million of the nominal amount were placed with institutional investors in a private placement. The proceeds of the issue can be used without restrictions for corporate purposes and include the financing of capital expenditures specifically related to the Academics business unit. A stock exchange listing for the new bond is currently not planned. The annual interest cost of the bonds outstanding had been reduced from EUR 0.80 million to EUR 0.54 million and all of the asknet Solutions AG bonds are now maturing in 2023 instead of 2021.

Following the placement of the original EUR 8 million bond, the capital increase and the very profitable sale of a Swiss-French subsidiary Nexway Group AG for cash, all completed in the Q2 2020, asknet Solutions AG had raised over EUR 13 million to finance further expansion of the group with a specific focus on the global education and niche e-commerce markets. This bond refinancing announced today provides asknet Solutions AG with the necessary time and space to complete a potential significant acquisition in 2021, integrate it with the existing operations and improve its operating cash flows to achieve bond repayment in the fall of 2023.

asknet Solutions AG is going to publish its 1H 2020 financial results on the 28th of October 2020 and will release the strategic guidelines for its acquisition strategy at the same time.

Contact
Magda Gajny
+49(0)721/96458-6116
investors@asknet.com
https://asknet-solutions.com/

06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: asknet Solutions AG
Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
Fax: +49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
E-mail: investors@asknet.com
Internet: asknet-solutions.com
ISIN: DE000A2E3707
WKN: A2E370
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1139299

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1139299  06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139299&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetasknet Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-News: Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland Q3 2020
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché selected by Siemens Energy and Shiptec to supply battery storage system for CGN's ...
Fintech-Unternehmen Loanboox kooperiert mit ICF BANK AG
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ENDS DISCUSSIONS AND ANNOUNCES CLEAN-UP OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc: first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:09 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG löst kurzfristigen Bond durch langfristiges, kostengünstigeres, erweitertes Anleiheprogramm ab und ebnet so den Weg für potenzielle, substanzielle Akquisition (deutsch)
21:09 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG löst kurzfristigen Bond durch langfristiges, kostengünstigeres, erweitertes Anleiheprogramm ab und ebnet so den Weg für potenzielle, substanzielle Akquisition
16.09.20
Original-Research: asknet solutions AG (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
14.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Ein Urteil des Bundesfinanzhofes könnte dazu führen, dass die Gesellschaft rund 764.000,00 EUR als Verzugszinsen auf bereits beglichene Umsatzsteuerforderungen an die deutschen Finanzbehörden zahlen muss (deutsch)
14.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutionas AG: A ruling by the Federal Court of Finance could result in an obligation for the Company to pay approximately EUR 764,000.00 to the German tax authorities as interest on arrears on already settled VAT claims
14.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Ein Urteil des Bundesfinanzhofes könnte dazu führen, dass die Gesellschaft rund 764.000,00 EUR als Verzugszinsen auf bereits beglichene Umsatzsteuerforderungen an die deutschen Finanzbehörden zahlen muss

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
110
Asknet - wird nun alles gut?
06.11.19
3
NEXWAY, es ist soweit