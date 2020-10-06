Del Taco Rocks Your World with New Cholula Hot Sauce Crispy Chicken Tacos & Burritos, Loaded Fries & Breakfast Rollers

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is introducing a slate of new menu items featuring Cholula Hot Sauce , one of America’s most popular and authentic hot sauce brands. Taking the main stage is the $1 Crispy Chicken Cholula Taco and the $5 Epic Cholula Crispy Chicken Burrito, which builds on Del Taco’s successful crispy chicken items launched earlier this year .

On October 8, Del Taco is introducing a slate of new menu items featuring Cholula Hot Sauce, one of America’s most popular and authentic hot sauce brands. Taking the main stage is the $1 Crispy Chicken Cholula Taco and the $5 Epic Cholula Crispy Chicken Burrito, which builds on Del Taco’s successful crispy chicken items launched earlier this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

To promote the new Cholula menu items Del Taco has enlisted the hair metal band they discovered with enough passion for hairspray, leopard print spandex and Cholula Crispy Chicken Tacos to fuel its rise to stardom. CRYS///P TYGER will make its debut Monday, October 12. Follow Del Taco on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for some spicy guitar licks to promote the new Cholula menu items.

“We’ve received an incredible response and strong customer demand for our Crispy Chicken since introducing it to our permanent menu this summer. We want to build on that momentum by giving our fans even more crave-worthy flavor options, and what better way to do so than with an iconic hot sauce brand collaboration,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Cholula and tacos are made for each other, but it is amazing poured on just about everything else and that’s why we have it in a burrito, on loaded fries, and in our breakfast rollers with eggs and cheese.”

Known for its bottle with the iconic wooden cap, representing the craftsmanship behind the product, Cholula is among the most loved and fastest growing hot sauce brands in the U.S. Each of the Del Taco menu items incorporates Cholula to complement the flavor profiles, ranging from Crispy Chicken to loaded crinkle cut fries to the egg and cheese roller. Del Taco is offering multiple options to treat Cholula fans during different eating occasions.