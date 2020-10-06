College Students Explore the Communities Behind Responsible Apparel Manufacturing in Episode 5 of “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary

In the fifth episode of filmmaker Rod Murphy’s “Crop to Campus” minidocumentary on apparel sustainability, college students explore the benefits of ethical manufacturing on the communities where plants are located.

North Carolina State University student Mamie Trigg visits a HanesBrands biomass power generating plant in El Salvador that helps the company reduce carbon emissions. Trigg is featured in "Crop to Campus," a documentary exploring the making of a responsible T-shirt. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the episode that dropped today on www.CropToCampus.com, the three students of North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles traveled to El Salvador to get a firsthand look at environmental and social responsibility in the communities where HanesBrands operates and its employees live.

The students – Mamie Trigg of Austin, Texas, Katy Powers of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Sydney Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina – reviewed the company’s Green for Good program that funds employee volunteer projects to improve the quality of life in their communities. The company generates the savings for community investment through energy conservation and recycling of materials once destined for landfills.

Since 2010, HanesBrands employees have donated more than 420,000 volunteer hours to complete nearly 70 distinct community projects supported by $2.5 million in company funding. These projects include school and hospital improvements, establishing medical clinics, clean water programs, tree plantings and beach cleanups, among others.

The students also learned about the company’s responsible workplace initiatives, including its continuing education program, which has allowed nearly 3,000 employees to receive high school degrees. The company’s Future Mom’s Club offers education and support during associates’ pregnancies.

“The Green for Good program enables us to achieve significant results by combining the power of environmental, workplace and community responsibility,” said Chris Fox, HanesBrands’ vice president of corporate social responsibility. “The program has been an incredible success and has allowed our employees and company to support community projects and disaster relief in neighborhoods throughout Honduras, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.”