Cirrus Logic to Announce Q2 Results November 2

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website on Monday, Nov. 2, at approximately 4 p.m. EST.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EST that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Shareholders who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor.relations@cirrus.com.