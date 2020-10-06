EVO Payments to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

EVO Payments management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss the results. Participants may access the conference call via the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.evopayments.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the company's investor relations website following the live call.