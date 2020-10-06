Cisco Meraki Adds Fourth Phunware Listing to Meraki Marketplace with Higher Education Smart Campus Mobile Solution

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that Cisco Meraki will now feature the Company’s Smart Campus solution for higher education in its Meraki Marketplace. Developed on Phunware’s patented Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, this mobile-first solution is the fourth listing achieved by the Company for the marketplace and was designed to effectively address the critical challenges brought on by operating colleges and universities in a mobile-first, post-pandemic world.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) acquired Meraki in 2012, and today, Cisco Meraki is a leader in cloud controlled WiFi, routing and security, all managed from a centralized dashboard. The Meraki Marketplace is an exclusive catalog of Technology Partners like Phunware that showcases applications developed on top of the Meraki platform, allowing customers and partners to view, demo and deploy commercial solutions.