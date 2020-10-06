 

Cisco Meraki Adds Fourth Phunware Listing to Meraki Marketplace with Higher Education Smart Campus Mobile Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 21:56  |  51   |   |   

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that Cisco Meraki will now feature the Company’s Smart Campus solution for higher education in its Meraki Marketplace. Developed on Phunware’s patented Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, this mobile-first solution is the fourth listing achieved by the Company for the marketplace and was designed to effectively address the critical challenges brought on by operating colleges and universities in a mobile-first, post-pandemic world.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) acquired Meraki in 2012, and today, Cisco Meraki is a leader in cloud controlled WiFi, routing and security, all managed from a centralized dashboard. The Meraki Marketplace is an exclusive catalog of Technology Partners like Phunware that showcases applications developed on top of the Meraki platform, allowing customers and partners to view, demo and deploy commercial solutions.

“The platform approach we took to developing MaaS enables large corporations like Cisco to efficiently distribute our software globally for digital transformation initiatives in mobile environments,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “The Meraki Marketplace enables thousands of Cisco Meraki customers across more than 100 countries worldwide to easily purchase and deploy our solutions to optimize healthcare, government, corporate and higher education operations where engagement is critical.”

Phunware’s platform allows for seamless integrations with existing campus services and platforms via any available Application Program Interface (API), which drives awareness and utilization of other key resources including parking management, maintenance requests and campus security broadcasts.

Key features of Phunware’s MaaS Smart Campus solution include:

  • Notify and route users to on-campus or local healthcare facilities and testing locations by engaging users with contextual triggers, including location, mapping, navigation and time.
  • Decrease congestion by safely routing users to designated Points of Interest (POIs).
  • Track and prevent potentially harmful exposure by contact tracing and monitoring device locations, including both real-time and historical lookbacks.
  • Manage and enforce social distancing and quarantine policies, including proactive and reactive messaging, reminders and notifications.
  • Coordinate the sharing of information to ensure messaging is specific to each segment and their individual needs.

This new fourth listing is in addition to Phunware’s COVID-19 pandemic response listings, as well as its previous listing for the Company’s patented MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) software that offers customers native, mobile-first capabilities that deliver proximity, sub one-second, real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying integration and management of hardware and software. To learn more, download this Feature Sheet or watch this demonstration of how Phunware’s enterprise cloud platform for mobile powers true digital transformation.

Seite 1 von 4
Phunware Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Eastman Kodak Company Investors of Important October 13 ...
Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Ordinary Shares ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Phunware Expands Baptist Health South Florida Contract Through Presidio Channel Partnership
02.10.20
Phunware Launches Cisco Webex Collaboration Solution for Integrated Room Presence within Smart Workplace Mobile Applications
01.10.20
Phunware Partners with GAIN Innovation for Government Contracts in Texas
30.09.20
Phunware Recognized as Best Mobile-Driven Enterprise Cloud Platform for 2020
28.09.20
Cisco Meraki Adds Phunware Smart Workplace Mobile Solution for Employers to Meraki Marketplace
24.09.20
Phunware Announces Upward Revision to Third Quarter Net Revenues Guidance
22.09.20
Phunware Extends “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App to Google Play for Android
17.09.20
Phunware Launches Modular Mobile Application Framework
14.09.20
Phunware Wins Smart Workplace Mobile App Portfolio Contract with Norfolk Southern
09.09.20
Phunware Announces MaaS Licensing Win with Leading Pediatric Hospital

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.07.20
1
Lets have some PHUN