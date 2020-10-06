Cisco Meraki Adds Fourth Phunware Listing to Meraki Marketplace with Higher Education Smart Campus Mobile Solution
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that Cisco Meraki will now feature the Company’s Smart Campus solution for higher education in its Meraki Marketplace. Developed on Phunware’s patented Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, this mobile-first solution is the fourth listing achieved by the Company for the marketplace and was designed to effectively address the critical challenges brought on by operating colleges and universities in a mobile-first, post-pandemic world.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) acquired Meraki in 2012, and today, Cisco Meraki is a leader in cloud controlled WiFi, routing and security, all managed from a centralized dashboard. The Meraki Marketplace is an exclusive catalog of Technology Partners like Phunware that showcases applications developed on top of the Meraki platform, allowing customers and partners to view, demo and deploy commercial solutions.
“The platform approach we took to developing MaaS enables large corporations like Cisco to efficiently distribute our software globally for digital transformation initiatives in mobile environments,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “The Meraki Marketplace enables thousands of Cisco Meraki customers across more than 100 countries worldwide to easily purchase and deploy our solutions to optimize healthcare, government, corporate and higher education operations where engagement is critical.”
Phunware’s platform allows for seamless integrations with existing campus services and platforms via any available Application Program Interface (API), which drives awareness and utilization of other key resources including parking management, maintenance requests and campus security broadcasts.
Key features of Phunware’s MaaS Smart Campus solution include:
- Notify and route users to on-campus or local healthcare facilities and testing locations by engaging users with contextual triggers, including location, mapping, navigation and time.
- Decrease congestion by safely routing users to designated Points of Interest (POIs).
- Track and prevent potentially harmful exposure by contact tracing and monitoring device locations, including both real-time and historical lookbacks.
- Manage and enforce social distancing and quarantine policies, including proactive and reactive messaging, reminders and notifications.
- Coordinate the sharing of information to ensure messaging is specific to each segment and their individual needs.
This new fourth listing is in addition to Phunware’s COVID-19 pandemic response listings, as well as its previous listing for the Company’s patented MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) software that offers customers native, mobile-first capabilities that deliver proximity, sub one-second, real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying integration and management of hardware and software. To learn more, download this Feature Sheet or watch this demonstration of how Phunware’s enterprise cloud platform for mobile powers true digital transformation.
