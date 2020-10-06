 

Illinois American Water Acquires City of Jerseyville Water and Wastewater Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 21:57  |  31   |   |   

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the Company’s acquisition of the City of Jerseyville water and wastewater systems. The purchase adds approximately 4,100 water and 3,950 wastewater customers to the company’s southern Illinois service area.

The City of Jerseyville voted in favor of the sale in December 2019. In August 2020, Illinois American Water began operating the Jerseyville water and wastewater systems on a contract basis until the close of the sale. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) recently approved the sale for $43.25 million. The sale was completed today.

“Our team is proud to play a vital role in the City of Jerseyville,” said Ladner. “We’ve committed to significant investment in the local water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as the construction of a local distribution center. We want to be a key part of the community and its growth.”

According to City of Jerseyville Mayor William Russell the sale of the water and wastewater systems to Illinois American Water “allows the City to pay off debt and focus on other priorities.” He went on to say, “The City will also benefit from a local operations center which will support customer service and tax revenue. Additional proceeds from the sale will support long-term infrastructure improvements and our community’s future. This is an exciting time for Jerseyville.”

Illinois American Water plans to invest $15 million in the first five years of ownership to upgrade the City of Jerseyville water and wastewater systems. Work will include a new operations center and elevated water tank as well as upgrades to the water treatment plant, wastewater treatment plant and lift stations. Water and sewer mains will also be replaced, and automation will be implemented to improve operational efficiency.

Karen Cooper, Director of Operations for Illinois American Water, said, “We are excited to partner with the City of Jerseyville and to support the community’s success. We appreciate the City’s trust and confidence in our team.”

Customers will receive an Illinois American Water welcome packet in the mail. This packet includes information about online account management, billing and more.

To learn more about Illinois American Water and hear testimonials from communities the company has partnered with, please visit the Doing Business with Us page under About Us at www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Illinois American Water ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction
 with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power
 2020 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study
 For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

American Water Works Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Eastman Kodak Company Investors of Important October 13 ...
Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Ordinary Shares ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Illinois American Water Awards over $87,000 in Firefighter Grants
01.10.20
American Water Resources Celebrates 1 Million Customer Milestone and 20th Anniversary with Nationwide Sweepstakes
28.09.20
New Jersey American Water Announces Nearly $1 Million In NRTC Funding For Asbury Park & Camden
25.09.20
Illinois American Water Acquires Granite City Wastewater Collection System
24.09.20
American Water Selected for Joint Base Lewis-McChord Water and Wastewater Contract
18.09.20
New Jersey American Water Recognized for Excellence in Water Quality by Partnership for Safe Water
18.09.20
Wasser ist Leben: Mit diesen zwei Aktien könnte man von diesem Umstand profitieren!
17.09.20
West Virginia American Water and Page-Kincaid Public Service District Reach Agreement on System Acquisition
17.09.20
Illinois American Water’s Pontiac and Streator Water Treatment Plants Earn National Recognition for Water Quality
17.09.20
American Water Employees Raise More Than $214,000 for Water For People in First-Ever Virtual Fundraising Campaign