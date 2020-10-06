 

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. Completes $258.75 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 25,875,000 units, which includes 3,375,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option at the initial public offering price. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $258,750,000.

The Company’s units began trading on The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on October 2, 2020 under the ticker symbol “IACA.U”. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “IACA” and “IACA WS,” respectively.

The Company is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on the rapidly growing universe of Israeli companies and entrepreneurs that apply technology and innovation to our everyday lives. The Company is sponsored by ION Holdings 1, LP, an affiliate of ION Asset Management Ltd.

Cowen and Company, LLC served as the sole book running manager for the offering.

The offering has been made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, email postSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, telephone: 833-297-2926.

Registration Statements relating to these securities became effective on October 1, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



