Integra LifeSciences Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results; Will Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on October 28, 2020

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, announced today certain unaudited preliminary third quarter financial results. The company also announced that it will release full third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Third quarter 2020 reported revenue is expected to be in the range of $368 million to $370 million, representing a decline of approximately 2.7% on a reported basis and approximately 1.8% on an organic basis compared to the third quarter of 2019.

These results exceeded the Company’s third quarter revenue outlook range provided in August during the second quarter conference call and represent a significant recovery from the second quarter decline of 32.6%. The sales improvement in the third quarter was broad-based across the Company’s major franchises. The preliminary results set forth above are unaudited and remain subject to completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will release full third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 before the market opens. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live call is accessible by dialing (800) 353-6461 and using the passcode 9501226. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company’s website at www.integralife.com.

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations homepage of Integra’s website at www.integralife.com. A replay of the call will be available until November 2, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and using the passcode 9501226.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel, Bactiseal, Cadence, Certas, Codman, CUSA, DuraGen, DuraSeal, ICP Express, Integra, MediHoney, MicroFrance, PriMatrix, Salto Talaris, SurgiMend, TCC-EZ, Titan and VersaTru. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.