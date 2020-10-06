Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco

As part of forming a supply chain for Taat, the Company has entered into a binding distribution agreement with ADCO, a tobacco wholesaler in Ohio who distributes well-known global brands of tobacco cigarettes (e.g., Marlboro, Newport, Camel). Having been established in this market for 70 years, ADCO has built a roster of partnerships providing connections to more than 5,000 convenience points of sale across Ohio, which is Taat’s launch market.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that Ohio-based ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”), an established distributor of tobacco cigarettes for top global brands (e.g., Marlboro, Newport, Camel) has entered into a binding comprehensive distribution agreement with the Company (dated Tuesday October 6, 2020) to carry Taat in its Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties among its tobacco cigarette offerings. With direct and indirect connections to more than 5,000 convenience points of sale in Ohio, where Taat is to be launched in mid-Q4 2020, ADCO is also a distributor in other major convenience categories to include confection, snacks, and beverages. At the time of this press release, ADCO has issued an initial purchase order (dated Tuesday October 6, 2020) for a supply of all three Taat varieties.



The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco, the nicotine-free and tobacco-free base material for Taat, its flagship product. Taat is a combustible analogue to tobacco cigarettes that has been meticulously engineered to closely emulate the experience of smoking a tobacco cigarette by mimicking the sensory and motor components of the tobacco-smoking “ritual”. A patent-pending refinement technique for the Beyond Tobacco base material results in a scent and taste similar to tobacco, despite the base material containing no actual tobacco. In mid-2020 retail market testing in California and Nevada, legal-aged current tobacco smokers who sampled Taat for the first time indicated there were no significant experiential differences in comparison to traditional tobacco cigarettes.