 

PRA Health Sciences selected by BARDA to be a member of its exclusive Clinical Studies Network

With the new contract, PRA will assist Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in the development of medical countermeasures for public health

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) announced today it has been selected by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to be a member of its updated Clinical Studies Network (CSN). Under a Clinical Trial Planning and Execution (CTPE) contract award, PRA will serve as a valued partner that provides clinical research services to develop medical countermeasures (MCMs) that protect health and save lives in public health emergencies.

“This program represents important research that is necessary to protect and facilitate public health,” said Michael Massaro, Senior Vice President, Project Delivery and Biometrics, PRA Health Sciences. “We are proud to support BARDA’s Clinical Studies Network where we can offer our clinical research experience, expertise, and capabilities and be a healthcare intelligence partner for this unique and urgent need.”

As part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), BARDA aids in securing the nation from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, as well as pandemic influenza and emerging infectious diseases. BARDA supports the advanced research, development and manufacturing of MCMs, such as vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics. BARDA will leverage the CSN to advance the development of MCMs by conducting rigorous Phase I-IV clinical trials that assess the safety and efficacy of drugs, devices, and biological products.

BARDA recently reconfigured the CSN contract to include the Clinical Trial Planning and Execution contract as a multi-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract over a five-year period. During the term of their contract, PRA and other CSN CTPE members can submit additional proposals for new work within the project’s scope. This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from ASPR and BARDA, under Contract No. 75A50120D00019.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences is one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA’s global clinical development platform includes more than 75 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 17,500 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 4,000 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 95 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

PRA Health Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



