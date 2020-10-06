 

Gibson Energy Confirms 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. announced today it expects to release its 2020 third quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, 2020 after the close of North American markets. The 2020 third quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2020 third quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

  • 478-219-0003 / 844-358-6759
  • Participant Pass Code: 4345718

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

  • https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k5ecscsk

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion until November 11, 2020, using the following dial-in numbers:

  • 404-537-3406 / 855-859-2056
  • Participant Pass Code: 4345718

About Gibson
Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), (TSX: GEI) is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com. 

For further information, please contact: 

Mark Chyc-Cies  
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations  
Phone: (403) 776-3146  
Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com  

 


