 

ScanSource Appoints New Board Member

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

ScanSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, today announced the appointment of Frank E. Emory, Jr. to its Board of Directors, effective October 5, 2020. Mr. Emory’s appointment expands the Board to nine members.

Mr. Emory brings more than three decades of legal and executive leadership experience to ScanSource’s Board of Directors. Currently, he serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Novant Health, a leading healthcare network with 15 hospitals and nearly 30,000 employees across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Mr. Emory oversees compliance, legal, external affairs, internal audit, risk management, privacy, human resources, and diversity & inclusion. Prior to joining Novant Health in 2019, Mr. Emory served as a partner with international law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for 17 years, where he was Co-Head of the Litigation and Labor Group and managing partner of the Charlotte office. Previously, he served as partner at Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. from 1990 to 2001 and at Ferguson, Stein, Watt, Wallas & Adkins, P.A. from 1983 to 1990.

In addition to his background in law, Mr. Emory has a significant record of economic and civic involvement. He currently serves as the Chair of the Board of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. He has held multiple leadership and advisory positions, including the Chair of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, President of the Mecklenburg County Bar, eight years on the North Carolina Board of Transportation, Executive Committee member of the Duke University Board of Trustees, and the first African American and youngest Chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission. He received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor, in 2001.

Mr. Emory graduated cum laude from Duke University where he was an Angier B. Duke Scholar and the president of the student government. He received his law degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law on a Morehead Law Fellowship.

“We are delighted to have Frank join our Board and bring his extensive experience as an organizational leader and economic development champion,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “His perspectives as a legal expert and executive – as well as his many years of public service and deep community involvement – will bring valuable insight to the Board and our organization.”

“I am honored to be joining ScanSource’s Board of Directors, and look forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing commitment to its partners and stakeholders,” said Mr. Emory.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2020 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #654 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

Scansource Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Eastman Kodak Company Investors of Important October 13 ...
Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Ordinary Shares ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results