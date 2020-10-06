NanoString Technologies Provides Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2020

Product and Service Revenue was $30.1 million, 14% year-over-year growth. Pro forma growth was 22% and reflects the impact of the Veracyte transaction on revenue recorded for Prosigna IVD kits

Instrument revenue was $12.9 million, 60% year-over-year growth. Instrument revenue includes $7.5 million recognized from sales of our GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP)

Consumables revenue was $13.7 million, 11% year-over-year decline. Pro forma for the impact of the Veracyte transaction, consumables revenue was flat. Consumables revenue includes $1.4 million from sales of GeoMx DSP consumables

Service revenue was $3.5 million, 16% year-over-year growth

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $230 million at September 30, 2020.

Operational Highlights:

Received orders for more than 25 GeoMx DSP instruments in the third quarter, bringing cumulative orders received to more than 150 instruments since launch

Announced the launch of GeoMx DSP compatibility with Illumina's next generation sequencers, as well as the commercial availability of the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA), the first in a portfolio of GeoMx DSP products that will utilize NGS read-out

Continued commercial momentum of GeoMx DSP launch during Q3, as evidenced by more than 75 new Technology Access Program (TAP) orders, of which more than 50% included NGS read-out, 5 new peer-reviewed publications utilizing GeoMx DSP technology bringing the cumulative total to 28, and approximately 1,200 leads generated at our virtual Spatial Biology Conference held in September 2020

Grew installed base to approximately 915 nCounter Analysis Systems and approximately 100 GeoMx DSP systems at September 30, 2020

“I’m extremely pleased with our third quarter performance, which included double-digit growth in product and service revenue and more than 25 new orders for our GeoMx DSP platform,” said Brad Gray, NanoString’s president and chief executive officer. “We extended our leadership in the spatial genomics market with translational researchers, and we entered the discovery research market in Q3 with the launch of GeoMx DSP read-out capabilities using NGS. In the third quarter, we saw substantial demand from both translational and discovery markets and leading indicators suggest continued success.”