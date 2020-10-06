 

NanoString Technologies Provides Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2020

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today provided preliminary financial and operational highlights for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights:

  • Product and Service Revenue was $30.1 million, 14% year-over-year growth. Pro forma growth was 22% and reflects the impact of the Veracyte transaction on revenue recorded for Prosigna IVD kits
  • Instrument revenue was $12.9 million, 60% year-over-year growth. Instrument revenue includes $7.5 million recognized from sales of our GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP)
  • Consumables revenue was $13.7 million, 11% year-over-year decline. Pro forma for the impact of the Veracyte transaction, consumables revenue was flat. Consumables revenue includes $1.4 million from sales of GeoMx DSP consumables
  • Service revenue was $3.5 million, 16% year-over-year growth
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $230 million at September 30, 2020.

Operational Highlights:

  • Received orders for more than 25 GeoMx DSP instruments in the third quarter, bringing cumulative orders received to more than 150 instruments since launch
  • Announced the launch of GeoMx DSP compatibility with Illumina's next generation sequencers, as well as the commercial availability of the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA), the first in a portfolio of GeoMx DSP products that will utilize NGS read-out
  • Continued commercial momentum of GeoMx DSP launch during Q3, as evidenced by more than 75 new Technology Access Program (TAP) orders, of which more than 50% included NGS read-out, 5 new peer-reviewed publications utilizing GeoMx DSP technology bringing the cumulative total to 28, and approximately 1,200 leads generated at our virtual Spatial Biology Conference held in September 2020
  • Grew installed base to approximately 915 nCounter Analysis Systems and approximately 100 GeoMx DSP systems at September 30, 2020

“I’m extremely pleased with our third quarter performance, which included double-digit growth in product and service revenue and more than 25 new orders for our GeoMx DSP platform,” said Brad Gray, NanoString’s president and chief executive officer. “We extended our leadership in the spatial genomics market with translational researchers, and we entered the discovery research market in Q3 with the launch of GeoMx DSP read-out capabilities using NGS. In the third quarter, we saw substantial demand from both translational and discovery markets and leading indicators suggest continued success.”

Zeit
22:18 Uhr
NanoString Technologies Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock
05.10.20
NanoString to Release Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, November 9, 2020
14.09.20
NanoString Launches Whole Transcriptome Atlas under GeoMx Technology Access Program and Names First GeoMx Premier Access Sites
09.09.20
NanoString to Present at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
09.09.20
NanoString Announces New GeoMx COVID-19 Consortium, Part of the GeoMx Translational Leadership Network