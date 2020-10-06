Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced additional top-tier Fortune 50 C-level executives, government officials and healthcare experts who have joined as speakers for its Autumn 2020 “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit to be held October 14-15, 2020, covering the path forward amid COVID-19.

The latest speakers to join the Symposium include: retired Ford Motor Company Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett, IBM President Jim Whitehurst, Mayo Clinic Platform Chief Medical Officer Clark C. Otley, M.D., Kaiser Permanente Associate Executive Director Stephen Parodi, MD, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) Chief Executive Officer Justin Erbacci, Goldman Sachs Chief Information Officer George Lee, Carlyle Group (CAG Holdings) Chief Strategy Officer Ginger Evans, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Former Lieutenant Governor of Florida Carlos Lopez-Cantera, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. The event will also feature Gaurdie Banister, former President and CEO, Aera Energy LLC and Corporate Director of DOW, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Tyson Foods.

Each of these top speakers brings significant leadership experience managing some of the world’s largest and most iconic organizations, healthcare institutions and governments through the coronavirus pandemic and will cover topics related to global best practices to reopen economies, while most safely returning people to public spaces, offices, and campuses.

In addition to these top speakers, the two-day symposium will feature a former World Head of State, presidential advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Dr. Anthony Fauci, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, and renowned neurosurgeon and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, as well as sessions with leading healthcare experts and government officials.

To attend the “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit, please visit Everbridge’s event registration page.

“Everbridge provides key insights that public and private sector leaders need right now to navigate this next crucial phase of the coronavirus pandemic, to reopen economies while most safely returning people to public spaces, offices and campuses,” said Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith. “By leveraging our global partner and customer ecosystem, Everbridge continues to add top C-level leaders to our speaker lineup, as well as marquee keynotes including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sir Richard Branson, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and a former World Leader. While our most recent COVID-19 Symposium attracted well over 10,000 leaders across 150 countries, our current registrations remain on track to far exceed those numbers.”