Personas Social Provides Update on Filing of Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “Company”) would like to provide an update on the status of the filing of its interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended June 30, 2020.

On May 20, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (“CSA”) issued a notice stating that securities regulators will be providing coordinated relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made during the period of June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) has enacted Instrument 51-505 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“OSC 51-505”). The Company will be relying on this extension period due to delays experienced as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to OSC 51-505 in respect to the following provisions:

  • the requirement to file interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2020 (the "Interim Financial Statements") within 60 days of the Company’s said interim period as required by section 4.4(b) of NI 51-102;
  • the requirement to file management discussion and analysis (the "Interim MD&A") for the period covered by the Interim Financial Statements within 60 days of the Company’s said interim period as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and
  • the requirement to file certifications of the Interim Financial Statements (the "Certificates" and together with the Interim Financial Statements and Interim MD&A, the "Interim Filings") pursuant to section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109.

The Company expects its Interim Filings will be filed on or before the prescribed deadline. Other than as disclosed in the Company’s press releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date that the last financial statements of the Company were filed.

