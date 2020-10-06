C4 Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics , Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule drugs that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11.04 million shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 1.44 million additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to C4T from the offering were $209.76 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares in the offering were offered by C4T.

A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on October 1, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821 7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from BMO Capital Markets Corp. at 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email to bmoprospectus@bmo.com; or from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at (888) 827-7275, or by e-mail at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Caroline Rufo, Ph.D. MacDougall 781-235-3060 crufo@macbiocom.com IR Contact: Josh Rappaport Stern Investor Relations 212-362-1200 josh.rappaport@sternir.com