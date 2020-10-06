 

SeaSpine Research to Feature at Multiple NASS Podium Presentations

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that the following four abstracts involving its products will be presented at scientific podium presentations at the NASS (North American Spine Society) 2020 Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually. Two of the abstracts received the “Best Paper” designation. The NASS 2020 Scientific Program Committee received a total of 1,234 abstracts, of which the 23 highest-rated abstracts earned the “Best Paper” designation and will be presented throughout the virtual meeting (presentation information is below).

  • Why are DBMs so variable? Influence of fibers, carrier, and tissue bank,” presented by Dr. Gregory M. Mundis Jr., Scripps Clinic San Diego, on Thursday, October 8th from 4:14 – 4:21 pm (Pacific time) Best Paper Selection
  • Do cells matter? In vitro and in vivo analysis of autograft viability,” presented by Dr. Gregory M. Mundis Jr., Scripps Clinic San Diego, on Friday, October 9th from 2:44 – 2:51 pm (Pacific time) Best Paper Selection
  • Spinal fusion with a resorbable mesh pouch in a preclinical posterolateral model,” presented by Professor Bill Walsh, University of New South Wales
  • Benefits of macroscale topography features on and within interbody cages,” presented by Professor Bill Walsh, University of New South Wales

“Leading with science is a foundational element of our culture and mission at SeaSpine and we are proud of our research with key thought leaders around the world,” said Frank Vizesi Ph.D., Vice President Orthobiologics R&D and Clinical Affairs. “These four podium presentations at NASS are in addition to four papers featuring SeaSpine technology that were accepted for publication in peer-reviewed scientific journals in 2020, exemplifying the quality of scientific evidence from our R&D personnel and collaborating researchers.”

The virtual NASS meeting will feature both Live Schedule and Session Library pre-recorded content that registered attendees can view beginning October 6, 2020. Content will be accessible on the NASS Annual Meeting website through March 2021 and in individual video libraries.  

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

