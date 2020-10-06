 

CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael Kavanaugh, M.D.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 22:10  |  42   |   |   

Marcia P. Belvin, Ph.D., Promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Research

Dr. Kavanaugh to Join CytomX Scientific Advisory Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform, today announced the planned retirement from CytomX of W. Michael Kavanaugh, M.D., its chief scientific officer, head of research and non-clinical development. Dr. Kavanaugh, who joined the company in 2015, will retire on December 1, 2020, whereupon he will continue to serve as an advisor to the company, including as a member of CytomX’s Scientific Advisory Board. The Company also announced today that Marcia P. Belvin, Ph.D., CytomX’s vice president of oncology research, has been promoted to senior vice president, head of research, and will serve as a member of the Executive Team reporting to Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman.

Dr. Belvin joined CytomX in 2018, bringing close to 20 years of industry experience in oncology research and drug discovery to the company. Prior to CytomX, Dr. Belvin held roles of increasing responsibility at Genentech where, over 13 years, she led multiple preclinical pipeline teams and oversaw programs in cancer signaling, cancer metabolism, and cancer immunology. Dr. Belvin began her career at Exelixis where she managed teams responsible for preclinical pipeline discovery within the oncology and inflammation portfolios. Dr. Belvin received her B.A. degree from Harvard University and her Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Belvin also trained at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

“Mike’s considerable contributions to advancing the core science behind our novel Probody technology are reflected in the broad clinical and pre-clinical portfolio we have today,” said Dr. McCarthy. “Under his leadership, CytomX has put in place a robust research and discovery engine driven by an experienced team focused on delivering innovative treatments to cancer patients. We wish Mike the very best in his retirement and look forward to continued interaction through his advisory role. I am also thrilled with Marcia’s promotion to head of research and look forward to the impact her leadership and experience will bring as we continue to establish Probodies as a new class of therapeutics.”

Seite 1 von 4
CytomX Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Phase 2b Study of Lenabasum for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Did ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
CytomX Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.06.20
1.164
CytomX - ein bahnbrechender Ansatz in der Tumortherapie