CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael Kavanaugh, M.D.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform, today announced the planned retirement from CytomX of W. Michael Kavanaugh, M.D., its chief scientific officer, head of research and non-clinical development. Dr. Kavanaugh, who joined the company in 2015, will retire on December 1, 2020, whereupon he will continue to serve as an advisor to the company, including as a member of CytomX’s Scientific Advisory Board. The Company also announced today that Marcia P. Belvin, Ph.D., CytomX’s vice president of oncology research, has been promoted to senior vice president, head of research, and will serve as a member of the Executive Team reporting to Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman.

Dr. Belvin joined CytomX in 2018, bringing close to 20 years of industry experience in oncology research and drug discovery to the company. Prior to CytomX, Dr. Belvin held roles of increasing responsibility at Genentech where, over 13 years, she led multiple preclinical pipeline teams and oversaw programs in cancer signaling, cancer metabolism, and cancer immunology. Dr. Belvin began her career at Exelixis where she managed teams responsible for preclinical pipeline discovery within the oncology and inflammation portfolios. Dr. Belvin received her B.A. degree from Harvard University and her Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Belvin also trained at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

“Mike’s considerable contributions to advancing the core science behind our novel Probody technology are reflected in the broad clinical and pre-clinical portfolio we have today,” said Dr. McCarthy. “Under his leadership, CytomX has put in place a robust research and discovery engine driven by an experienced team focused on delivering innovative treatments to cancer patients. We wish Mike the very best in his retirement and look forward to continued interaction through his advisory role. I am also thrilled with Marcia’s promotion to head of research and look forward to the impact her leadership and experience will bring as we continue to establish Probodies as a new class of therapeutics.”