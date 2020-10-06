Navient appoints Joe Fisher as new CFO

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced the appointment of Joe Fisher as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Oct. 7, 2020.



“Joe is ideally suited to take on the CFO responsibilities, given his extensive experience with and knowledge of the company’s operations, finances and strategy,” said Jack Remondi, president and CEO, Navient. “He has long played a key role in the company, and is well-known and highly regarded by our investors, our board and our team. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Joe in the years ahead in this critical leadership role.”