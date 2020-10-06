Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after markets close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The call can be accessed as follows:
Webcast and slide presentation:
The slides will be available for download in advance of the call
Dial in:
Domestic 888-632-3385
International 785-424-1673
Conference ID ARCOSA
Passcode 272675
A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2020 by dialing 800‑839‑5130 for domestic callers and 402‑220-2693 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at https://ir.arcosa.com/news-events/events-presentations.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, energy, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group, and the Transportation Products Group. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.
