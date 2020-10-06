Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after markets close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The call can be accessed as follows: