Boston Properties to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28, 2020

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 796-3880 (Domestic) or (443) 961-9013 (International) and entering the passcode 5198453 .

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the third quarter and provide a Company update.

There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.bxp.com on the events and webcasts page.

Shortly after the call, a phone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 5198453. A replay of the webcast will be also available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for up to twelve months following the call.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 195 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com.

