Universal Display Corporation Congratulates Dr. Mark Thompson for Induction into the National Academy of Engineering

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, congratulates Dr. Mark Thompson, Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and Materials Science at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and Scientific Advisory Board member of Universal Display Corporation (UDC), on his induction into the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). Professor Thompson became a member of the NAE on October 4, 2020 at the Academy’s virtual annual meeting.

The National Academy of Engineering cited Professor Thompson for his “development of highly efficient electrophosphorescent materials for organic light emitting devices used in displays and lighting worldwide.” Professor Thompson was one of 86 new members and 18 international members named to the Academy, one of the highest professional honors in the engineering profession. According to the NAE, Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to “engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature" and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education.” Members are elected to NAE membership by their peers (current NAE members) and the election is the culmination of a yearlong process.

“We would like to congratulate Mark on this well-deserved recognition and prestigious honor,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As one of the founding fathers of phosphorescent technology, Mark’s fundamental contributions have been truly significant in enabling the OLED industry. UDC’s long-standing relationship with Professor Thompson dates back to 1994 and we look forward to continuing our collaborative work to further enable the adoption of bright, beautiful, brilliant OLED technology around the world.”

