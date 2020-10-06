 

AnalytixInsight Arranges Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing of 3,000,000 units of AnalytixInsight (the “Units”) at a price of $0.55 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,650,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.75 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for the Company’s growth initiatives and general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 16, 2020.

All securities issued by the Company in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange approval.

In connection with the Offering, AnalytixInsight may pay finder’s fees in cash of up to 5% of gross proceeds of the Offering and finder’s warrants (“Finder Warrants”) in an amount of up to 5% of the Units sold pursuant to the Offering to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Scott Urquhart
VP Corporate Development
Scott.Urquhart@AnalytixInsight.com
Tel: (416) 522-3975

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

