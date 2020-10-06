SouthCrest Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG:PK), the holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A., announced its quarterly dividend of $0.05/share will be payable on November 12, 2020, to all shareholders of record on October 29, 2020.



ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over $625 million in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.