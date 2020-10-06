 

Mercury’s CTO Dr. William Conley Selected as Advisor for Hudson Institute’s New Center for Defense Concepts and Technology

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced that Chief Technology Officer Dr. William Conley has been selected as a member of the Board of Advisors for Hudson Institute’s Center for Defense Concepts and Technology, a leading global authority on international security issues based in Washington, D.C.

In this role, Dr. Conley – who will serve alongside notable senior advisors including the former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan Greenert (USN, Ret.) and Dr. John Evans, the CEO of Carillon Technologies – will leverage his extensive background and expertise in electronic warfare and advanced defense technologies to develop and expand the Center’s programs and research.

“I am honored to be named to the Board of Advisors for Hudson Institute’s Center for Defense Concepts and Technology,” said Dr. Conley. “The Hudson Institute is an esteemed organization and a leading global authority on international security issues. My years of experience in the defense industry and recent work at Mercury Systems making leading-edge technologies profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense will be a great complement to the board’s goal of advancing the Institute’s mission and objectives.”

According to the Hudson Institute, the center, which was launched on July 20 and chaired by Senior Fellow Bryan Clark, will further the Hudson Institute’s examination of military competition, specifically exploring “the implications of emerging technologies for defense strategy, military operations, capability development and acquisition.” Additionally, the center will adopt a comprehensive approach, “connecting strategy with new operational concepts; assessing the weapons and systems needed to implement new concepts; and evaluating the necessary commitment of resources.”

“Given his expertise in both defense and technology, I’m honored that Dr. Conley has agreed to help advise Hudson’s research on the intersection of military strategy and operational concepts with the emerging technologies that are reshaping all of our lives, said Bryan Clark. “Thanks to Dr. Conley’s expertise, we hope to improve the ability of US and allied militaries to take advantage of new technologies to promote security and deter aggression.”

