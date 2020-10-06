Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting Date

Atlanta, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI; "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on November 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 19, 2020.

The Company will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.