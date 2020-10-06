 

Signature Bank Announces Issuance of Subordinated Notes

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full service commercial bank (the “Bank”), announced today the closing of its offering of $375 million aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “notes”). The notes bear interest at 4.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on each April 15 and October 15 commencing April 15, 2021 until October 15, 2025. On October 15, 2025 and thereafter, interest on the notes will accrue at three-month AMERIBOR plus 389 basis points, paid quarterly in arrears on each January 15, April 15, July 15 and October 15. Proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes are unsecured and subordinated obligations of the Bank and rank junior in right of payment to the Bank’s obligations to its depositors, its obligations under banker’s acceptances and letters of credit, including its obligations to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), and its other senior obligations.

The notes have been issued in reliance upon an exemption from registration under Section 3(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The notes are not savings accounts or other deposits and are neither insured nor guaranteed by the FDIC. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the securities laws of any state and the notes may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with 35 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area including Connecticut as well as in California and Charlotte, N.C. The Bank’s growing network of private client banking teams serves the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

Signature Bank’s specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing. Signature Securities Group Corporation, a wholly owned Bank subsidiary, is a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offering investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

