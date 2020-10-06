 

Ero Copper to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results on November 5, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) will publish its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Friday, November 6, 2020
Time: 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time)
Dial in: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340
please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call
   
Replay: North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010
Replay Passcode: 5339

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company’s primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. (“MCSA”), 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Curaçá, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ERO COPPER CORP.
  
   
Signed: David Strang For further information contact:
   
David Strang, President & CEO Makko DeFilippo, Vice President, Corporate Development
  (604) 429-9244
  info@erocopper.com
 

 


