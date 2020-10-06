Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the close of market trading.



What: Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call When: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the call: Dial-in: 334-323-0501 or 800-353-6461; Passcode: 5872493. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com .



If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 5872493 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of October 6, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and seven Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,734,000 dwt and an average age of 10.3 years.

CONTACT:

Apostolos Zafolias

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550



